Chelsea - Liverpool

Premier League / Matchday 8
Stamford Bridge / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Liverpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
7
ChelseaCHE
631210
8
LiverpoolLIV
62319
