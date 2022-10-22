Chelsea - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 13
Stamford Bridge / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

‘I haven’t changed’ – Ronaldo has his say after Man Utd drop him for Chelsea match

19 hours ago

Premier League

Leicester move off bottom of table with win over Leeds to ease pressure on Rodgers

19 hours ago

Related matches

Nottingham Forest
-
-
Liverpool
22/10
Everton
-
-
Crystal Palace
22/10
Manchester City
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
22/10
Leeds United
-
-
Fulham
23/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.