Chelsea have reached an agreement with Brighton manager Graham Potter to become their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The German was dismissed on Wednesday in the wake of a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Potter quickly emerged as the leading candidate to step into the vacancy at Stamford Bridge, and multiple reports on Thursday said he has verbally agreed to take the job.

Sky Sports News say no contracts have been signed yet, but both parties are in agreement and Chelsea are prepared to pay the exit clause required to take the manager from Brighton.

According to the Daily Mail, Potter is expected to take charge of Chelsea’s Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

The fee due to Brighton for compensation is around £16 million, writes The Guardian.

Potter attracted the attention of the six-time English champions after guiding Brighton to a best-ever ninth place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Seagulls followed that up with a sensational start to the 2022/23 campaign, picking up 13 points from their opening six games to sit fourth in the standings.

The 47-year-old, who previously managed Swedish side Ostersund and Championship outfit Swansea City, will be the first managerial appointment made by new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

The American wasted no time in making a move to replace Tuchel after a disappointing start to the season where they won three of their opening six league games before the defeat in Croatia.

Tuchel led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2020/21, and went on to clinch UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies too.

But he paid the price for a slow start following a summer of heavy investment.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe during the summer transfer window, shelling out £255.3 million on an array of players including Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim were among the other names to be linked with the job.

