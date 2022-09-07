Brighton have given permission to Chelsea to speak to Graham Potter about their vacant managerial post, according to reports.

The German guided Chelsea to European glory in 2021 just months after his appointment at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues' statement said that it was the "right time" to make a change as the club reaches 100 days under the ownership of a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League table after their opening six games of the season, five points behind early leaders Arsenal, and spent more than £250 million during their first summer transfer window since Roman Abramovich's sale of the club.

suggest that an approach has been made to Brighton about the well-regarded Potter,

It has been reported that Chelsea would have to pay a release clause to take Potter from Brighton, with a figure of £16 million quoted.

Among the other potential candidates for the vacancy are Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, both currently without a job.

Zidane has not taken a managerial post since concluding a second spell at Real Madrid in May of last year and has never coached outside of the Spanish capital club's set up.

The former Tottenham manager was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League at Manchester United before the appointment of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Chelsea make the short trip to Fulham at lunchtime on Saturday, with an interim staff formed from the club's existing coaches likely to take charge while a replacement for Tuchel is recruited.

A statement from the club said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

