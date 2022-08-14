Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League / Matchday 2
Stamford Bridge / 14.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
'We could strengthen' - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel looking to sign defender and striker
Chelsea have signed five players so far this season, with Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella all expected to get regular first team action this season. The club's manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he would also like to sign a central defender and a striker before the end of the transfer window.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
5
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad