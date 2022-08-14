Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 2
Stamford Bridge / 14.08.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
'We could strengthen' - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel looking to sign defender and striker

Chelsea have signed five players so far this season, with Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella all expected to get regular first team action this season. The club's manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he would also like to sign a central defender and a striker before the end of the transfer window.

Alexander Netherton
By
Alexander Netherton
Updated 12/08/2022 at 16:29 GMT
Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
8
ChelseaCHE
11003
Latest news

Premier League

'In perfect condition' - Arteta refuses to discuss Tierney to Man City speculation

19 hours ago

Premier League

Ten Hag 'convinced' Man Utd will have better squad by end of transfer window

15 hours ago

