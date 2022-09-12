Two Premier League games - Manchester United v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool - have been postponed this weekend due to policing demands ahead of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It means seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be played after football across the whole of the United Kingdom stopped last weekend following the death of the Queen.

Brighton against Crystal Palace - which was due to be played on September 17 - had already been postponed because of rail strikes.

The Premier League said in a statement: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK football policing unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.

"New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course."

The Queen’s funeral is set to take place in London on Monday, September 19 and police from around the country are being called in for the event. All football across the UK has been suspended that day.

Arsenal’s Europa League group match against PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to a lack of police available, while Chelsea have confirmed that their Champions League tie against RB Salzburg will go ahead as planned.

English Football League (EFL) and non-league matches will resume from Tuesday. The Football Assocation (FA) has confirmed the Women's Super League (WSL) and grassroots football will also return in the UK this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE*

Friday, September 16

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday, September 17

12:30 Wolves v Man City

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday, September 18

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14:15 Everton v West Ham

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds

*UK time

