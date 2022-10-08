Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League / Matchday 10
Stamford Bridge / 08.10.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
862020
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
742114
5
ChelseaCHE
741213
18
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
81346
Latest news

Premier League

Take a punt on Maddison and ditch the Southgate straitjacket - Warm-Up

04/10/2022 at 09:36

Premier League

Maddison stars as Leicester cruise past Forest to earn first win of season

03/10/2022 at 21:44

