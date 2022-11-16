Newcastle striker Chris Wood may have a few angry former strike partners on the phone after reading this.

The New Zealand international, who counts Leicester, Leeds and Burnley among his former clubs, has made a surprise choice when asked about the best player he has ever played with.

At Leicester, he played alongside the youthful talent of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy - not that either amounted to much.

Now at St James’ Park, he features alongside superstars such as Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes. Plus who can forget his incredible partnership with Ashley Barnes, who he first connected with at Brighton before they regularly lit up Turf Moor for Burnley in more recent times?

However, when speaking to Eurosport, Wood highlighted a different former team-mate as the stand-out player from his long career to date.

“For the national team and mostly all of my football, Ryan Nelson is huge,” Wood said.

The former Tottenham, Blackburn and QPR defender was Wood’s captain for New Zealand, and he has praised the way Nelson went about his game.

“A catalyst of a defender, an amazing centre-half. Strong, solid leader. He is always the one that springs to mind straight away because he is an absolute beast.

"He will always stick in my mind as the best player I've probably played with."

After leaving Loftus Road in 2013 and hanging up his boots as a player, Nelson headed to Canada, where he took charge of Toronto FC.

It proved not to be the most successful venture, as he was sacked the next year after the team went on a poor run of form where they won just three matches in 13.

