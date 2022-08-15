Jurgen Klopp thinks that it is too early to judge Premier League newcomers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

Nunez scored and provided an assist in Liverpool’s first league game of the season, a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Uruguay international is due to feature again for the Merseyside club when they face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Nunez drew criticism from some when he missed a goalscoring opportunity during a friendly to Manchester United in Bangkok, and Klopp believes too much stock was put in early showings.

"Five weeks ago, when we started pre-season and he had his first game and it didn't look great from the outside world," Klopp said to Sky . "Not for us, but it's crazy how quick we judge people… wow!

"Imagine if somebody did that to us and said, 'First day of work, it didn't work out. Go home, we never want to see you again! And you don't get a second chance by the way' - we would have all been long gone! No chance.

"Everybody can now see, 'Ah he's a proper striker' - so good for us and good for him. He's a handful and is a different type to what we had. He's very lively and very energetic.

"Physically he's really strong and technically he's really good, that obviously goes together with being more settled and confident and more secure in yourself in a new environment.

"You can't say, 'Come on, you have to give me 100 per cent immediately' - you have to develop it and that's what we're doing at the moment and in a good way."

Klopp looked at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as another example of the rush to judgement.

Critics said Haaland underperformed in Manchester City's defeat to Klopp's side in the Community Shield, but in the Premier League has two goals and one assist after two matches.

"It's funny as well, we won against Manchester City the week before the season and everybody was asking, 'will Haaland score this and that?'," Klopp continued. "A week is like 10 years in football!"

