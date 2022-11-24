Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches after knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand.

The FA have given Ronaldo a hefty fine and a suspension for "improper and violent" conduct towards a teenager who has autism and dyspraxia.

An FA statement said: "Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper.

"An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions."

The ban applies worldwide, meaning it will be carried over to his next club, but it will not stop him playing at the World Cup with Portugal.

After the Everton match, Ronaldo apologised for the incident on Instagram.

He wrote: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently at the World Cup with Portugal who play their Group H opener against Ghana on Thursday.

