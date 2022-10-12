Erik ten Hag says he wants "to get the best out" of Cristiano Ronaldo and believes that he will now play a more important part in his squad.

Ronaldo has started just one game for United in the Premier League this season - a 4-0 defeat against Brentford on August 13 - but has been named in the starting XI for all three of United's Europa League matches this campaign.

The 37-year-old came off the bench and scored his first Premier League goal of the season, and his 700th club goal , in United's 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday.

Ahead of United's clash against Omonia Nicosia in Group E of the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, Ten Hag says he wants to "support" Ronaldo and that the Portugal international has been catching up with his fitness after missing pre-season.

"I want to support him as much as possible," he told reporters.

"We have a certain demand on players, what we expect from them, in certain positions on the pitch.

"I want to get the best out of him, he is getting into better shape now and he can contribute more to the squad.

"At the start, it was the case [lack of fitness], it's proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season."

Last month Ronaldo was charged by the FA for improper conduct after he knocked a mobile phone out of the hands of a young Everton fan as he made his way down the tunnel following United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ten Hag says Ronaldo will not accept the charge.

He said: "You mean, from last year? We will talk about that and he will not accept it."

Anthony Martial is a doubt for United's clash against Omonia on Thursday. In the reverse fixture in Cyprus, Martial came off the bench and scored within minutes to help United to the comeback victory

He was rewarded with a starting spot against Everton on Sunday, but had to be subbed off in the Premier League clash after only 29 minutes with a back problem.

Martial had only recently returned to competitive action after an Achilles injury kept him out for the entirety of September.

Ten Hag says United "need" Martial with his side playing nine games in 29 days this month.

He added: "I want every player available, sometimes it is disappointing when they are not. I know we need him with all the games coming up.

"But when players aren't available, it is about dealing with the situation. It is about the players who are available."

