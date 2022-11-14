Manchester United want to establish the “full facts” before taking possible action following Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan

Ronaldo accused Manchester United of "betraying" him and alleged manager Erik ten Hag is among a number of people trying to force him out of the club.

Ronaldo sat down with TV presenter Piers Morgan for an exclusive interview set to be broadcast in full later in the week, but in an early clip, the Portuguese forward expressed dismay at his supposed treatment at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old, who re-joined the club for a second spell in 2021, has fallen foul of summer appointment Ten Hag and was dropped from the side for disciplinary issues in recent weeks.

Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from the club last summer, but was forced to remain at Old Trafford due to a lack of concrete interest elsewhere. The club have now responded.

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Ronaldo, who also fired broadsides at former team-mate Wayne Rooney and former United boss Ralf Rangnick , told Morgan in the explosive interview that he believes the club are trying to "force him out".

“Yes,” Ronaldo admitted. “Not only the coach but another two or three guys there around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Asked if he thought United were trying to "get rid" of him, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded: “Honestly, I shouldn’t say that, I don’t know.

“Listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don’t want me here. Not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo initially joined United in 2003, helping the club to three league titles and a Champions League title before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese star had a fruitful spell in the Spanish capital where among other achievements, he became the club’s all-time top scorer before joining Juventus in 2018.

