Furthermore, The Times and ESPN are now reporting that means the club are seeking to terminate the forward's contract ahead of its expiry in June this year.

Over the course of the week, Ronaldo has said he feels “betrayed” by United , that he does not "have respect” for head coach Erik ten Hag, that the club “doubted” him when he said he could not attend pre-season training due to the illness of his daughter, told fans that the Glazers do not care about the club and hit out at former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Times reports that the club have instructed lawyers to make a case for breach of contract. ESPN added in their reporting that Ten Hag told club officials that he did not want Ronaldo back after the World Cup.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Neville urged the club to sack the forward.

"He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back," Neville said. "He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career.

"I'm wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

"I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you're an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days."

For his part, Ronaldo told Morgan that he is unsure of his future, and is concentrating on the World Cup.

"It's difficult to tell right now, it’s because, we, my mood is right now to the World Cup," he said.

"It's probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don't know what's gonna happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will be always in my heart.”

Ronaldo’s focus is now on the start of Portugal’s World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24.

