Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Manchester United's starting XI for their pre-season friendly against La Liga club Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is set to make his first appearance for United under manager Erik Ten Hag in pre-season despite reportedly telling the club this summer that he wants to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand and met Ten Hag for talks over his future at United's training base in Carrington last week, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo, who is reportedly keen to play Champions League football this season, also skipped United's pre-season match against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Friday.

He then posted on Saturday a picture of himself training at Carrington alongside his United team-mates with the caption "working in progress..."

Ten Hag has named the 37-year-old in his starting XI for United's final pre-season match ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton on August 7.

After United's defeat in Norway, Ten Hag said: "Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play."

New Manchester United signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are also in the starting XI to play Rayo.

