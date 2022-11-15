Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about the death of his newborn son, telling Piers Morgan that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez found it "very difficult to understand".

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were expecting twins and said at the time in a statement that “the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment”.

“[It was] probably the worst moment that I passed through in my life, since my father died,” began Ronaldo

“When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it’s hard...we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why it happened to us.

“It was very, very difficult to understand what’s going [on] in that period of our life.

“Passing through that moment was probably the most difficult moment that I had in my life; me and my family, especially [for] Gio [that] was so tough.”

Ronaldo told Morgan that it was hard to explain the emotions of the situation.

“I tried to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends," he said.

“I say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment'.

"It is hard to explain. So difficult. It’s...you don’t know if you cry, you don’t know if you smile because it’s something that you don’t know how to react.

“You don’t know what to do to be honest."

