Raphael Varane has admitted that his Manchester United colleagues are affected by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent explosive interview in which the Portugal star denounced the club.

Speaking on TalkTV in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo also revealed fears he was being forced out of the club, amid his struggles to get a regular starting spot in the side.

Ronaldo missed almost all of the club’s pre-season and tried to leave United after they failed to qualify for this year’s Champions League. Despite being linked to teams such as Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Chelsea, he remained at Old Trafford.

Speaking to French radio station Europe1, Les Bleus defender Varane, in Qatar for the World Cup, said: "Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said.

"We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.

"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective."

Ten Hag stated last month that Ronaldo had refused to come on as substitute towards the end of their Premier League match against Tottenham, instead heading down the tunnel, and he was left out of the following game against Chelsea.

Varane, previously a teammate of Ronaldo at Real Madrid, is content to let the club work out the solution.

"What I want is the best for my team, so whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves," Varane added.

