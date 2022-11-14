Cristiano Ronaldo says he was “really hurt” by Manchester United, saying the club “doubted” him when he said he could not attend pre-season training due to the illness of his daughter.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed in April that their son had died at birth, but his twin daughter survived.

Ad

Ronaldo did not play in United’s next game after the death but returned to play four more times before the end of the season.

World Cup Exclusive: ‘It’s a difficult one’ – Crouch on Kane fatigue concerns and Wilson’s World Cup role 5 HOURS AGO

He then was not in attendance for the start of pre-season training, with the club saying he was absent for ‘family reasons’.

Pressed on whether the club didn’t believe him, Ronaldo appeared to back down slightly.

“They believed it, but in the same way, I’m never going to change the health of my family for football, never, now or 10 years ago or forward.

“It’s something that really hurt me because they doubted my words that I struggled, especially with Belle [Ronaldo’s daughter] and Gio [Georgina Rodriguez]. And I didn't go to pre-season because of that...because it wasn't fair to leave my family and go to pre-season."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time that their son’s death was “the greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

Ronaldo also told Morgan: “My family is everything to me. Even more so after what we have been through this year."

Manchester United have responded to Ronaldo’s interview by saying they want to establish the “full facts” before taking action.

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Premier League ‘The love affair is finished’ – Ferdinand says Ronaldo’s Man Utd career is ‘over’ 7 HOURS AGO