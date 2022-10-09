Cristiano Ronaldo emerged from the bench to score the 700th goal of his club career on Sunday.
The 37-year-old replaced the injured Anthony Martial just shy of the half-hour mark in Manchester United's Premier League match against Everton and latched on to a Casemiro through-ball on the cusp of half-time to fire past Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead on the night.
Antony had earlier levelled matters after Alex Iwobi’s stunning long-range opener.
The Portuguese captain’s 700th club career goal came in his 943rd match.
The breakdown of Ronaldo's goals reads five for Sporting Lisbon, 144 for Manchester United over two spells, 450 for Real Madrid and 101 for Juventus.
