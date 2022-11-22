Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United "with immediate effect", the club have announced.

The Portuguese star gave a bombshell interview to Talk TV last week slamming United, claiming the club had "betrayed" him, and also criticised manager Erik ten Hag.

In a statement on their website, United wrote: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo also released a statement, saying: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

"However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

