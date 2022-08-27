Rio Ferdinand claims that Cristiano Ronaldo "will be fuming" at not starting in Manchester United's Premier League game against Southampton.

After being given only the final four minutes of United's win over Liverpool, Ronaldo was once again named on the substitutes' bench to start the match at St Mary's.

During BT Sport's pre-match coverage Ferdinand explained that "superstars" - a group in which he includes Ronaldo - "don't understand" being on the bench.

Paul Scholes, another former teammate of Ronaldo at United, added: "I don't think he's going to hang around and not play."

With five days left of the summer transfer window, Scholes even evoked the possibility of Ronaldo leaving the club. "He's not someone that's going to want to stay and play League Cup games and Europa League games."

Neither Ferdinand nor Scholes were willing to say that Ronaldo would definitely still be at the club when the window closes.

Ronaldo's apparent desire to leave the club this summer has been widely reported, but no deal seems to have advanced beyond speculation at this point. The most recent reports linked Ronaldo to Marseille, Napoli and his first club Sporting.

A return to Real Madrid, a cross-Premier League move to Chelsea and even joining forces with Lionel Messi at PSG are all moves that have been mooted. Both Dortmund and Bayern Munich also publicly distanced themselves from Ronaldo.

Before discussing Ronaldo's future, the BT pundits also explored United's apparently stalling move for Brazil winger Antony.

Ferdinand says Ajax should "do the right thing" and accept United's latest offer for the Brazilian winger.

The rejected bid - reported to be around €90m - "ticks all the boxes", according to Ferdinand. The ex-England defender believes that Ajax's refusal to make the deal will hurt them in the long term.

Scholes added: "I feel a bit for the lad, he obviously wants to come to United." The former England midfielder went on to say that United are "a real club", thus apparently explaining why the deal should go through.

Peter Crouch, another member of the panel of pundits, was critical of United's apparent desperation, saying "Ajax will be rubbing their hands together."

Part of Ajax's successful recruitment strategy for decades has been their ability to give young players the platform to earn moves to top clubs.

Frenkie de Jong, Lisandro Martinez, Davinson Sanchez, Hakim Ziyech and Luis Suarez are just some of the big stars to have joined Ajax and won moves to super clubs.

Antony has been reportedly training solo for the past several weeks as he waits for a potential move to materialise but the clubs have so far failed to reach an agreement.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano released an interview with Antony on Friday during which the Brazilian revealed that he had rejected a contract extension offered by Ajax. Antony also gave the clearest possible explanation of his stance, saying "I made it clear once again: I want to leave.”

