Crystal Palace - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 1
Selhurst Park / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
Aston VillaAVL
00000
1
BournemouthBOU
00000
1
BrentfordBRE
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
Crystal PalaceCRY
00000
