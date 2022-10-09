Crystal Palace - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 10
Selhurst Park / 09.10.2022
Crystal Palace
Leeds United
Lineups

Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
862020
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
742114
5
ChelseaCHE
741213
12
Leeds UnitedLEE
72329
17
Crystal PalaceCRY
71336
