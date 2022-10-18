Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League / Matchday 12
Selhurst Park / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
13
Crystal PalaceCRY
924310
17
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
102359
