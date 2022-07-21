Liverpool club-record signing Darwin Nunez got his Reds’ career off to a flyer after he scored a stunning four goals as a half-time substitute against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Liverpool battered the Bundesliga outfit 5-0, with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring before Nunez replaced Roberto Firmino to score four second-half goals.

He bagged his first - a penalty after Luis Diaz was fouled in the area - within three minutes of coming off the bench, before adding his second just three minutes later after he was played in by Diaz.

His first Reds’ hat-trick was confirmed after 68 minutes, and then the Uruguayan wrapped up a memorable performance with a fourth goal on the stroke of full-time.

The 23-year-old failed to score on his debut against Manchester United or in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace during the club’s pre-season tour, which sparked some criticism from fans towards the £85-million man.

But after posting four goals against Leipzig in only 45 minutes, he has silenced some doubters.

Nunez will be looking to continue his fine form in Liverpool’s friendly against RB Salzburg in Germany on Wednesday, before the squad return to the UK to take part in the Community Shield against Manchester City at the end of the month.

