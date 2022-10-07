David Beckham’s son Romeo is now training with the B team of Premier League side Brentford.

The 20-year-old plays for Inter Miami II, previously known as Fort Lauderdale. The team is the reserve side of MLS outfit Inter Miami, part-owned by Beckham Sr.

The Major League Soccer Next Pro season has come to an end, and Beckham has relocated to London to train with the English side.

The Guardian newspaper reports that it has not been confirmed how long Beckham will train with Brentford, nor if he will be able to play for the first team when the chance to register players kicks in with the winter transfer window.

Other players in MLS, including Romeo’s father, have been loaned out to sides in Europe between American seasons. Beckham played for AC Milan in two separate loan spells while he was playing for LA Galaxy. Landon Donovan played for Everton while loaned from the Galaxy, and also played for Bayern Munich for a short spell in 2009.

Beckham became part-owner of Inter Miami as part of the deal struck that saw him join LA Galaxy from Real Madrid on a five-year deal in 2007. His contract allowed him to buy an MLS expansion team for a fixed price of $25 million. He took up that option when Inter Miami were introduced to the MLS in 2020 after being established two years previously. Other owners include Jorge and Jose Mas along with American investment group Ares Management.

Both of Romeo’s brothers, Brooklyn and Cruz, played for Arsenal at youth level but took up other careers. Neither of them progressed to a professional appearance.

Romeo made his first appearance for the American side in September 2021 in a game also featuring Phil Neville’s son, Harvey Neville. Phil Neville is the Inter Miami first team head coach, and has previously held positions as the assistant manager at Everton and Manchester United, and was the England women’s national team manager between 2018 and 2021.

Brentford do not currently have an academy setup, as the club have pursued a policy of taking rejected younger players from other youth teams instead of developing their own talent, but Premier League regulations will require academies of at least category three to be maintained by all teams in the top flight.

Promoted in 2021, Brentford stayed up in their first season and are currently in tenth position after the opening eight games of the season under manager Thomas Frank.

