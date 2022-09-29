Arsenal have confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe has undergone groin surgery and will be out until after the World Cup.

Smith Rowe, 22, has not featured for Arsenal since their 3-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4.

The club has now confirmed that the discomfort in Smith Rowe’s groin has been going on for months and it was aggravated during that defeat against United.

That led to surgery taking place in London earlier this week and the club are hopeful that Smith Rowe “will return to full training in December”.

That will rule Smith Rowe out for at least two months of Premier League action, with Arsenal’s first game back after the World Cup slated to be at home to West Ham on Boxing Day.

“In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances,” the Arsenal statement read.

“Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

“This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Emile to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

