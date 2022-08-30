England winger Bukayo Saka has told reporters he shares manager Mikel Arteta's confidence that he will soon sign a new contract.

The Gunners star is currently playing under the 'long-term' deal he signed with the club in 2020, but is expected to sign on significantly upgraded terms following his breakout seasons since then.

Ad

The status of Saka's contract has been the subject of consistent interest from both within and without Arsenal.

Premier League 'That's what he needed' - Jesus revelling in new role as Arsenal's main man, says Arteta 20/08/2022 AT 13:11

Arteta said two weeks ago: "I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve. And now it is about putting it on a piece of paper."

He went on: "I would like that to get done. I don't want the player or anybody distracted while we are in the middle of the season. But those things take time and they have to go through the right process, and I think the process has been really good."

"It's about belief" - Arteta on Arsenal beating Fulham to extend winning streak

Following Arsenal's comeback win over Fulham on Saturday, Saka explained how he was feeling. He said: "I really feel loved here."

When asked about his future, and Arteta's quotes, Saka responded coyly. He said: "Yes, I share his confidence."

The extension, should it become official soon, would only add to a wave of positivity at Arsenal.

The Gunners have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning each of their first four matches.

However, Saka has not yet hit his best form.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell spoke to Football Insider in an attempt to explain Saka's lack of spark in this campaign, blaming the absence of an attacking right-back.

He said: "We know what Saka can do but Ben White has been deputising as a full-back and has done a really good job but he’s not an offensive full-back, he’ll be one that sits there."

Arsenal will look to continue their fast start when they host Aston Villa on Wedneday, before travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Saka broke into the Arsenal first team in the 2019-20 season, during which he signed his current contract. However, he has subsequently emerged as a vital first-team player. Last season he scored 12 goals as the Gunners finished fifth. In total he has 27 goals and 31 assists for Arsenal.

He has also emerged as a regular England player. He has made 18 appearances for the Three Lions, and missed the decisive penalty in the final of Euro 2020.

Premier League 'My knee has sent me a message' - Monreal announces retirement from football 16/08/2022 AT 12:47