Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The condition would put the 24-year-old Brighton player at an extremely high risk of suffering a cardiac arrest if he continued to play competitive football.

Mwepu was taken ill during the September international break when he was set to join up with Zambia and spent a period in hospital in Mali, before conducting cardiac tests in Brighton.

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share. He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God, he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I received.

“This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches, and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion.”

Manager Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Brighton’s Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett, says the club will ensure Mwepu’s health will be taken care of.

“It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves,” said Brett.

“Of course, given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly, we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock.

“We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.”

