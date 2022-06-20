Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam believes fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag will need "different players and personnel" to bring success back to the club.

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window so far for Manchester United as other Premier League sides are acting swiftly to get their business over the line.

United appear focused on agreeing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong which has already rumbled on for weeks.

Stam thinks Ten Hag will need a revamp of the squad in order to provoke change on the pitch and play in his image that he showed at Ajax.

He told the Guardian: “We all know what he can do and what he has done over in Holland with Ajax. Hopefully he can do the same now with United.

“Obviously, there are certain things that will need to be there for him to help him, maybe in terms of different players and personnel. But I think he’s done a good job in Holland.”

Along with De Jong, Manchester United have also been linked this summer with Ajax defenders Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez.

Stam believes that Manchester United will need to make changes to adapt to the way Ten Haag wants to play.

“In Holland, we always say that every player in every position needs to be able to play football. So a centre-back needs to be able to dribble forward, to be the extra man in midfield, to have that pass. We try to educate players to be able to do everything.

“At United, one of Fergie’s [Sir Alex Ferguson] qualities was bringing players in of a certain ability who could do things well in their position; then if they go well together, you’ve got a chance of doing very well. He got the right players for the right positions.”

It is clear that the three-time Premier League winner at Manchester United doesn’t believe that the current cohort of players at the club are capable of implementing Ten Hag’s style of play.

Jaap Stam in action against Bayern Munich Image credit: Getty Images

However, Stam acknowledges the challenge that Ten Hag faces to approach and communicate with players who are now onto their eighth coach since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

“When you go into management at a certain level, it’s not only about teaching players how to play or how to kick a ball.

“It’s also how you need to address them, how you need to approach them and how you get them to see your vision so they believe in it and believe in you and are willing to work hard for you.”

This is a problem that every coach has faced since taking the job, most recently Ralf Rangnick, who was only a caretaker manager for six months but still faced the same issue of every manger before him.

Manchester United have had a big exodus of players already this summer with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata all coming to the end of their contracts.

This may be the first step of progression, but Manchester United now look as though they need to accelerate their movement in the transfer market to keep pace with the rest.

