Raphael Varane will be out of action until the World Cup with injury, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Varane overstretched and had to be substituted during the second half of his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on October 22, looking distraught as he walked off.

The result is an extended period on the sidelines, just when he was forming a promising centre-back partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

Of consolation for the Frenchman is that Ten Hag seemed to think the World Cup was not out of reach, pending the 29-year-old's full prognosis.

“Rapha Varane isn't in the squad," Ten Hag said on Wednesday, as part of his press duties ahead of his side hosting Sheriff in the Europa League.

"He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block [of games] for Man United.”

Asked whether Varane would make the Qatar showpiece, Ten Hag said: "I think so, but the prognosis we have to wait.

"We have to see how it develops, how the rehab will develop."

Varane has made 11 appearances for United this term in all competitions as he had begun to settle into his second season at Old Trafford following his 2021 move from Real Madrid.

United face managerless Sheriff on Thursday night as they seek to secure their qualification for the knockout stages, with just a point required to do so.

