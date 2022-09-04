The Brazilian started just days after joining in an £86m deal from Ajax and netted the opener after 35 minutes.

Marcus Rashford followed up with two goals in the second half as Man Utd won their fourth game in a row.

Asked about Antony’s impact, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “We can make speed and creativity together, he will be a threat in the Premier League.

“We were missing a player on the right wing, [Jadon] Sancho and Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right. He did well but I think he can do better, he had a great goal but all the goals were team goals.

"It's a process - you have to lift the standards every day. That is my demand and the players in our team have that demand, we have many players in the team who have won trophies and they have to bring that standard. Get the best out of them every day.”

The win lifts Man Utd up to fifth, just three points behind leaders Arsenal.

“I thought the first 10 minutes was the best we have played so far this season,” added Ten Hag.

“But after the cancelled goal [Arsenal’s early disallowed goal] it wasn't as good. But we had a good team today, good team spirit, they fought, they recovered, Arsenal created chances but we scored great goals, we were great on the break.

“We had a good plan, we didn't get it all on the pitch, we couldn't control it when we should have. We got a set back and we fight back, that's good to see. I like this mentality.

"Arsenal played well but we defended well - I never had the feeling that they'd break us. They had a lot of movement and creativity but we defended as a team with all 11.

“We can have better pressing and organisation, we can control the game more, we can be better in possession with better composure n the ball then we will dictate the game even more. We haven't been together long so we'll work on it."

Defeat for the Gunners is their first dropped points of the season.

They thought they had taken the lead only to see a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Christian Eriksen.

"I am really disappointed to lose the game especially with the way it went over the 95 minutes,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We had some big periods where we were totally dominant and in total control. We created chance after chance but did not close the game. In any moment, when they have open spaces, they are going to hurt you.

"They had three big chances and scored three goals, we have numerous chances and we didn't score enough. We had a period in the first 18 minutes when we struggle and did not control the game but after that it was all us. We lose the ball in a really difficult place and play a ball in an area we don't have to and one pass and they are through.

"We should come here and win because of the way we play. Because of the performance and the way we dominated the game."

Reflecting on the disallowed goal, Arteta told the BBC: “The referee said it was a really soft decision – we just ask for consistency, today we disallowed the goal again, there is nothing we can do unfortunately now.”

