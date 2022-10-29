Marcus Rashford is enjoying life at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, admitting the manager is a ‘joy to work with’.

Rashford scored his sixth goal of the season for United in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff on Thursday and has already bettered his tally from across the entirety of the previous campaign.

The 24-year-old managed just five goals in 32 appearances during a poor club season on both an individual and collective basis.

He is currently United’s top goalscorer and has scored key goals in victories against Arsenal and Liverpool.

“The manager’s a joy to work with, really,” Rashford told the PA news agency.

“Is it hard work? Yeah, but I think we are enjoying it and we’re playing better football.

“I feel like when we don’t concede goals, we’ve got a good chance of winning games because we’re creating chances.

“We just need to finish them off, be a bit more clinical in front of goal.”

United are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run and currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League table, three points behind Tottenham in third.

Rashford believes that Ten Hag has managed to cultivate a team spirit in the dressing room that is showing impressive performances on the pitch.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything, but it’s definitely something that you have to build,” Rashford said.

“We’ve had some new signings come in the summer and we’ve just managed to make it work and build that team spirit as quickly as we did.

“I feel like the players have integrated well and we’re learning about each other more and more.

“But, yeah, definitely, the team spirit is very high and we want to keep that going.

“Good performances help but even in the bad times we are going to stick together.”

Rashford’s improved form is timely in that he has certainly given England boss Gareth Southgate something to consider just ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

He has not featured for the Three Lions since November last year

“I feel like I’m getting there,” Rashford said of his form.

“But, yeah, I’m a lot more happy, I’m enjoying myself a lot more.”

