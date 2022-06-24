Erik ten Hag was at the heart of Ralf Rangnick’s decision to abandon a consultancy role with Manchester United, according to a fresh report.

Rangnick was appointed interim manager at the end of 2021 following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was given no players in the January transfer window but nonetheless delivered an underwhelming tenure in his time in charge, failing to secure Champions League football.

At the time of his appointment it was expected that Rangnick would stay on for a couple of years in an undefined consultancy role, but also lined up a job as manager of the Austrian national team.

Now ESPN has reported that the former Ajax boss did not wish to keep Rangnick on, with the latter already disgruntled he had not been granted a face-to-face handover with his replacement.

The story also claims that United were displeased that Rangnick talked up the scale of the job required at United, and he was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

At the time of his exit, United released a statement saying: "We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

