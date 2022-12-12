Erik ten Hag has lauded Marcus Rashford and likened the Manchester United forward to Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford has enjoyed a resurgence in form this season after scoring eight goals in all competitions for Ten Hag’s side and was England’s joint top scorer at the World Cup, netting three times.

"When Marcus' positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. There is [only] Mbappe in this moment."

Such praise is a far cry from Rashford’s struggles last season, as he failed to kick on after missing the first part of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

He scored just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions amid a dismal spell under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford fell out of the reckoning with England, but the Dutchman’s arrival coincided with his upturn in fortunes.

His future at Old Trafford remains in doubt though with Rashford’s current contract due to expire next June, but Ten Hag says United remain in control of the situation.

United have an option to extend his deal for another year, as is the case with David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred.

There is a concern though that Rashford’s head could be turned by an offer to join up with Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

"He has to make a decision," Ten Hag added.

"The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress.

"It's a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here."

The 25-year-old’s immediate focus will be on the Red Devils though, and they return to action after the World Cup break against Burnley in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie on December 21.

Their next Premier League match is at home to Nottingham Forest six days later, before concluding 2022 at Molineux against Wolves on New Year’s Eve.

United currently sit fifth in the table with 26 points from 14 games, in what is set to be an very tight battle to finish in the top four.

