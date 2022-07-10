Erling Haaland says he hopes to bring "more quality" to Manchester City in his first press conference representing the Premier League champions.

After signing a five-year contract, the Norway international says he wants to "have fun" in England and play with a smile on his face.

When asked what he hopes to add to City, he replied: "Hopefully more quality. I want to have fun. When I have fun I score more goals. I hope to smile a lot."

Haaland says he is fully aware of the "big challenge" in front of him of adapting to a new league and style of play under Pep Guardiola.

He said: "It's a big challenge, a new country, a new league, new coach. I know how it is to come to a new club, I've done it a couple of times before.

"I'm looking forward to it. I smile a lot, work a lot, and hopefully enjoy the game a lot.

"We've been doing every step perfectly now, I have a good team around me, really good friends from my hometown. People who push me and stop me when they should. I have a good mix around me that makes me better every day."

Striker Julian Alvarez signed for City from River Plate in January, but has spent the last six months on loan at the club.

Also speaking to the English media at the unveiling press conference, the 22-year-old says he is keen to play regularly and wants to win silverware at City, including the Champions League.

"I want to play a lot, contribute with my game, collectively I want to win trophies - the Premier League and Champions League and all possible," Alvarez said.

