Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri came on in added time against Brentford to become the youngest Premier League player in history aged 15 years and 181 days old.

Harvey Elliott previously held the record, aged 16 years and 30 days when he played for Fulham in 2019.

Nwaneri has played for Arsenal at U18s level and, aged 14, played for the England U16s.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he had a "gut feeling" he should five Nwaneri an opportunity with the senior team.

"It was a pure gut feeling," he said. "I met the boy, I really liked what I saw. He trained with us a couple of times.

"I had that feeling yesterday that if the opportunity could come, I would do it. He deserves it."

Last Tuesday, Glenavon's Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer in the United Kingdom aged 13 years and 329 days when he played for the Northern Irish club.

Arsenal dominated against Brentford and are now top of the Premier League table on 18 points heading into the international break.

The north London club's captain Granit Xhaka believes the team have a "different mentality" to previous years.

"We have a different mentality this season," he said. "We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference.

"You have the class in the front and they make the difference. More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go."

He said: "From the start we showed what we want to do in the game, create chances and score. That is what I believe we did.

"He found me for the goal and I am so happy to play with him, he is an intelligent and quality player.

"The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Jnr, it [racism] needs to stop and it was for him."

