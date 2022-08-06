Everton - Chelsea

Premier League / Matchday 1
Goodison Park / 06.08.2022
Everton
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Lineups

Everton jersey
Everton
3-4-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Everton jersey
Everton
3-4-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
Aston VillaAVL
00000
1
BournemouthBOU
00000
1
BrentfordBRE
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
ChelseaCHE
00000
1
EvertonEVE
00000
