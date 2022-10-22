Everton - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 13
Goodison Park / 22.10.2022
Everton
Not started
-
-
Crystal Palace
Lineups

Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Crystal Palace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
11
Crystal PalaceCRY
1034313
15
EvertonEVE
1124510
