Everton - Liverpool

Premier League / Matchday 6
Goodison Park / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Lineups

Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
6
LiverpoolLIV
52218
17
EvertonEVE
50323
Latest news

Premier League

Sancho strike gives resurgent United third win in a row

15 hours ago

Premier League

Substitute Carvalho gets late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle

Yesterday at 06:35

