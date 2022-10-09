Everton - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 10
Goodison Park / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
972023
2
ArsenalARS
870121
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
935114
7
Manchester UnitedMUN
740312
11
EvertonEVE
824210
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Pulisic amongst the goals as Chelsea inflict more misery on managerless Wolves

2 hours ago

Premier League

Haaland scores again as City move top

2 hours ago

Related matches

Brighton & Hove Albion
0
1
Tottenham Hotspur
78'
West Ham United
-
-
Fulham
09/10
Crystal Palace
-
-
Leeds United
09/10
Arsenal
-
-
Liverpool
09/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Everton and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Everton and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.