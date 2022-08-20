Everton - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 3
Goodison Park / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Lineups

Everton jersey
Everton
3-4-3
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
Everton jersey
Everton
3-4-3
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Everton

Nottingham Forest

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
ArsenalARS
22006
3
BrentfordBRE
21104
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21104
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
21104
10
Nottingham ForestNOT
21013
18
EvertonEVE
20020
Latest news

Premier League

It can’t get any worse for Ronaldo and Man Utd – The Warm-Up

17/08/2022 at 08:02

Premier League

Nunez sees red for headbutt on Anfield debut as 10-man Liverpool are held by Palace

15/08/2022 at 21:11

