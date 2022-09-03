Everton and Liverpool played out an entertaining goalless draw in an action-packed Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was a game of close calls with goalkeeping excellence and the woodwork denying both sides, before VAR made the biggest intervention with 20 minutes to play, chalking off Conor Coady’s close-range finish with the defender just offside, leaving the teams to share the points.

A game of fine margins in the first half as both sides entered the break wondering how the nets were not left bulging. Tom Davies’ curling outside-of-the-foot shot evaded Alisson, but not the Brazilian’s far post.

At the other end, Jordan Pickford superbly tipped a Darwin Nunez effort onto the crossbar, before Luis Diaz was denied by the post on the follow-up – a finger tip and a lick of paint was all that prevented a breakthrough before half-time.

Normal service was resumed in the second half with the goalkeepers stealing the show. Pickford produced a tremendous triple save to deny Roberto Firmino twice and then Fabinho, before Alisson was equal to Neal Maupay’s close-range effort.

With 20 minutes to play, Everton thought they had taken the lead when Coady tapped home from just yards out, but VAR ruled him offside to silence the celebrations with the sides forced to share the spoils.

Everton have a full week to recover and prepare for their trip to Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. As for Liverpool, they begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Napoli on Wednesday night.

