Fabian Schar scored an absolute rocket in Newcastle’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, while Bournemouth marked their return to the top flight with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, and Leeds came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.

The Cherries wasted no time in their first match in the Premier League since 2020, with Jefferson Lema scoring from about eight yards out in the second minute of the match.

Wolves also got on the score sheet early as six minutes into their game at Elland Road with a cross nodded down by Hwang Hee-chan towards the path of Daniel Podence to get a shot in over Illan Meslier.

Minutes later, the majority of the home fans were up in arms as Jose Sa and Rasmus Kristensen collided in the box, with fans demanding a penalty, though nothing came from it.

The supporters weren’t upset for too long, however, with Wolves failing the simple task of clearing their lines, allowing Rodrigo to score an equaliser at the near post in the 24th minute, beating Sa with a low, hard shot.

Meanwhile, Forest really struggled to keep possession of the ball in their first top-flight appearance since 1999 and it only seemed a matter of time before Newcastle scored. However, Eddie Howe’s side also were unable to test Dean Henderson, with the score being 0-0 heading into the second half.

Forest likely would have taken a point given their inability to improve in the latter 45 minutes, and it took 13 minutes after the restart for the hosts to finally get on the score sheet, with a likely contender for goal of the weekend.

Their 11th corner of the match was cleared, but only as far as Schar. The centre-half drove toward the edge of the box and from his position of about 20 yards out, smashed an incredible rocket that flew right past Henderson and into the top corner.

Back at the Vitality Stadium, the visitors attempted to get back into the game, with Boubacar Kamara’s shot after a cleared Lucas Digne’s cross drifted wide.

In Yorkshire, Leeds came out slow in the second half, but were able to take the lead when Patrick Bamford squared a low ball for Brenden Aaronson. Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri attempted to nick the ball off him but somehow managed to score an own–goal instead.

Newcastle continued their dominance and scored a second in the 77th minute after Callum Wilson received Joelinton’s cross, lost his man, and flicked the ball past Henderson into the far corner.

Bournemouth were also able to double their lead after Kieffer Moore was left unmarked in the box, his powerful header easily going straight past Emiliano Martinez and into the back of the net.

The second day of the Premier League continues with Chelsea heading to Goodison Park to take on Everton later in the evening.

