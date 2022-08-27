Jurgen Klopp praised his side's "fantastic football" as Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 in the club's best ever Premier League result.

The Reds were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes on a record-breaking night that saw eight different goalscorers, but remarkably Mohamed Salah was not among them.

It's exactly what the club needed, to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United and after taking just two points from there first three matches.

And Klopp admitted the club had to respond with their best football on Saturday.

"We wanted to show a reaction," he said. "Be ourselves. Getting to be the best version of ourselves. We play a specific way.

"We scored wonderful goals. The game settled and we kept scoring. It was about keep going. Not to humiliate Bournemouth, we couldn’t respect them more. It’s about putting the opponent under pressure. I could bring on the kids, they deserve it so much. Harvey is a special player, wonderful goal. Everything was perfect pretty much."

"It's important to get it off the chest and play football. Wednesday [against Newcastle] will be different. Today the mix of great weather and fantastic football, we don’t have that often at Liverpool so we should cherish it.

"At least we don’t have to answer the question anymore [about not winning]. A really good day for us. We won’t get carried away."

Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed his first goal and assist of the season in the victory, and was thrilled to bounce back in such a manner.

"It was very special out there today, we took our chances and it was fantastic from the lads," he told the BBC.

"We had a point to prove after three disappointing games but the main thing was to come out and win and we did it in fantastic fashion."

Alexander-Arnold scored the pick of the bunch with a long-range effort from 25 yards out.

And while his boss Klopp joked it paid off this time, he was not too happy seeing his full-back take such a chance in possession.

On Alexander-Arnold's goal: "I don’t like it too much when a player is 35 yards away and the whole crowd shout 'shoooooot' but in this case it worked out well.

