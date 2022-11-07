Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has reportedly put Liverpool up for sale. FSG took ownership of Liverpool in 2010 when they bought the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks.

They oversaw the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015, which has helped Liverpool win their first Premier League title, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Club World Cup.

However, the Athletic reports that FSG is “inviting offers” for potential buyers and a “full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties”.

In a statement to the Athletic, FSG, who also own the Boston Red Sox, said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Along with recent success on the pitch under FSG, there has also been investment in Anfield and a move to a new £50m training ground in Kirkby.

But there has been criticism from fans that FSG have not spent enough on the playing squad in the last few years.

Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this season, winning just five of their 13 games and sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, albeit with a game in hand.

Last year Liverpool were one of six Premier League sides to commit to the failed European Super League.

