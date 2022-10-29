Fulham - Everton

Premier League / Matchday 14
Craven Cottage / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
7
FulhamFUL
1253418
12
EvertonEVE
1234513
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Walker and Phillips ‘optimistic’ of playing in World Cup - Guardiola

2 hours ago

Premier League

West Ham beat Bournemouth amid VAR handball controversy

24/10/2022 at 21:38

Related matches

Leicester City
-
-
Manchester City
29/10
Crystal Palace
-
-
Southampton
29/10
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Chelsea
29/10
Brentford
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Fulham and Everton with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fulham and Everton news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.