Marco Silva described some of his Fulham team’s performance as ‘almost perfect’ as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The newly promoted side welcomed Jurgen Klopp’s men to Craven Cottage and equalisers from Darwin Nunez and then Mo Salah cancelled out an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace for Silva’s team.

Despite the disappointment of dropping a lead twice, Silva was content.

He told BT: “We have to respect the top, top quality they have but we have to do our job and trust in ourselves.

We showed fantastic organisation from the start until the end of the match. Our first half was almost perfect, the way we controlled and worked.”

The Portuguese manager singled out his Serbian striker for praise, saying: “I know the quality Mitro has. I’m here to take the best from my players and we are going on from last season. Mitro is not just goals and if somebody thinks that they can forget it.

“The job he did this afternoon for the team, his pressure, his helping the midfield and helping the backline, it would have been enough even if he hadn’t scored. I have to congratulate everyone from Marek [Rodak] to Mitro, but the work he did without the ball this afternoon was fantastic.”

