Fulham - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 16
Craven Cottage / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
9
FulhamFUL
1454519
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Brentford
12:30
Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
15:00
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Crystal Palace
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leeds United
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Fulham and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest Fulham and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.