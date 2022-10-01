Fulham - Newcastle United

Premier League / Matchday 9
Craven Cottage / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
760118
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
752017
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
6
FulhamFUL
732211
10
Newcastle UnitedNEW
71518
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Maupay opens Everton account as Toffees secure first win of season against West Ham

18/09/2022 at 16:16

Premier League

'A pure gut feeling' - Arsenal's Nwaneri, 15, becomes Premier League's youngest-ever player

18/09/2022 at 22:12

Related matches

Arsenal
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
01/10
Liverpool
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
01/10
Crystal Palace
-
-
Chelsea
01/10
Southampton
-
-
Everton
01/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Fulham and Newcastle United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fulham and Newcastle United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.