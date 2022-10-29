Fulham were made to settle for a point at Craven Cottage as the west London side played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Everton.

The first-half was very open, with both sides creating good chances to score early on. The best of the opportunities fell to Willian after just eight minutes, but the winger’s shot on the turn was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Jordan Pickford at close-range.

Then in the 23rd minute, Frank Lampard was furious on the Everton bench as Aleksandar Mitrovic caught Idrissa Gueye with a stamp on the ankle. The Serbian was cautioned, but he may consider himself lucky that he was not shown his marching orders considering the severity of the challenge.

One minute after the restart, the home side’s appeals for a potential penalty were turned away by match official John Brooks after Willian was brought down in the box by Idrissa Gueye.

The Cottagers then went on to have the better of the game in the second period and regularly troubled Pickford in the Everton goal. The pick of their chances once again fell to Willian in the 52nd minute, but his curling strike was tipped away with a diving stop by the Everton goalkeeper.

Despite their attacking intent, Marco Silva’s side couldn’t make the breakthrough their play deserved and had to settle for the draw.

